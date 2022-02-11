Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Amundi bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,366,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,459,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

