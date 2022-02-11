Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OPKO Health stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 172,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,080. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 628,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

