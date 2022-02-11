Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report $9.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.17 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. 55,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,179. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

