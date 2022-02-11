Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post $3.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post $3.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

