Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $107,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,470,931.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,825. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $9,992,000.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,295. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

