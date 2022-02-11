Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.13. CAE reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CAE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 176,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

