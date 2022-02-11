Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,551,000 after acquiring an additional 231,460 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.98.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

