Brokerages Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

ASO stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 193,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.