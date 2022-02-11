Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $58.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.12 million to $59.90 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $220.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. 410,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

