Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $642.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

