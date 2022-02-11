Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $66.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $61.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $306.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $315.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

SYBT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of SYBT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $55.62. 52,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $67.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

