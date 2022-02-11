Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.25. 3,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,960. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $517,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,681 shares of company stock worth $11,886,679. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.