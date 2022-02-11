Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.25. 3,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,960. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $517,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,681 shares of company stock worth $11,886,679. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

