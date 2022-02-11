Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.89 Million

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $367.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.82 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 214.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of PLAY opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

