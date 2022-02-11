Brokerages Anticipate Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to Post $0.98 EPS

Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.03. Costamare reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Costamare has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

