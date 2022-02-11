Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Colfax posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 766,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,616. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. Colfax has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.