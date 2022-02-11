Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Announce $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is $7.60. AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

Several research firms have commented on ANAB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,675. The stock has a market cap of $858.38 million, a P/E ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.21. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

