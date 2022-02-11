Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,686 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $43,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

