British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.98

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.98 ($9.91) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.93). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.91), with a volume of 60,257 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £812.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 733 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 732.98.
About British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM)
