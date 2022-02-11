Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 21,184,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,748,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.