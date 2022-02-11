Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55.

Brinker International stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

