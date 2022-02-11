BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.26. 1,013,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

