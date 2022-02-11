Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.97 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $60.13 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

