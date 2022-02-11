Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Mohammed Lawal Acquires 10,000 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $489.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

