Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €87.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Feb 11th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €87.50 ($100.57) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($113.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($101.15) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($94.25) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($120.69) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($105.26).

BNR stock opened at €77.58 ($89.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.09. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($49.49) and a one year high of €56.25 ($64.66).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

