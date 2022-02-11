Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €87.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €87.50 ($100.57) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($113.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($101.15) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($94.25) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($120.69) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($105.26).

BNR stock opened at €77.58 ($89.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.09. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($49.49) and a one year high of €56.25 ($64.66).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

