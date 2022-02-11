Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 1,135,564 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135,564 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.1% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $32,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 452.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AON by 70.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1,853.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

