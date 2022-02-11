Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAK. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 421,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,460. Braskem has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

