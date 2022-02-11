Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 73,425 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,846,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals comprises 2.1% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 69.8% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $12.27 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

