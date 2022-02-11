Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 209 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,152 shares of company stock worth $26,142,552 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Alcoa stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

