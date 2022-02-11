Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

