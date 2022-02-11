Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

