Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,273 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE:ARI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.