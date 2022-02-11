Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,273 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.