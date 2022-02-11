Bramshill Investments LLC Buys Shares of 20,333 Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 77.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter worth $557,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Triton International stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,949. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

