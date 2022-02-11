BP (NYSE:BP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. BP traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 17655757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

