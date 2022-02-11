BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to GBX 500

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 500 ($6.76) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

BP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. 1,299,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,196,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

