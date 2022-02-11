BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 251,547 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

