Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 446,307 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £9.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

