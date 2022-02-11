boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

BHOOY stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

