Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0192 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

