Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

