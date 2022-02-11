Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

