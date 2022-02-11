BMO Capital Markets Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.33.

TSE:TIH opened at C$114.60 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$87.85 and a 12 month high of C$115.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,265,000. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $756,418 in the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

