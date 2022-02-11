BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$215.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.08. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $112.63 and a 12-month high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.