BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$215.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.08. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $112.63 and a 12-month high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.