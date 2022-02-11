BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.
NASDAQ MRUS opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.
About Merus
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
