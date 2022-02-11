BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Merus by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 1,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,564 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

