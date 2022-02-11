Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44,180 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

