Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44,180 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.
Blue Moon Metals Company Profile (CVE:MOON)
