Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 40,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,925. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $775,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $66,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company.

