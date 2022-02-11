Blank Wallet Market Cap Tops $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.88 or 1.00542493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006530 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

