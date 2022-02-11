Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $6.88. 67,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $19.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
