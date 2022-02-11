Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $6.88. 67,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.