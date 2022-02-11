Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 81,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

