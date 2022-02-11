Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

