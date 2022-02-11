BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) vs. Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) Head to Head Review

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Omnichannel Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.64 $71.37 million $2.58 5.36 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Omnichannel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus target price of $14.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 88.59% 9.41% 4.17% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

About Omnichannel Acquisition

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

